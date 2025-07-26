Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGIE opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $33.38.

About Capital Group International Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

