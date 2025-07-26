First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 364,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,990 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.44% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $15,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 586,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 239,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 74,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 449,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,721,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.