Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $14,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 723,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 501,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 490,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 214,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 162,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $73.14 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.