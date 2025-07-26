iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $21,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $135.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.92. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $152.05. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2939 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

