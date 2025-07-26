Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 27,747.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000,590 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $133,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,763,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0%

AVDE stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $76.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.46.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

