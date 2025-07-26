Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,656 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 222,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

