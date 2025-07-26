GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Acquires 57,405 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,405 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned approximately 0.10% of Virtu Financial worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 26.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 528.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 177,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $6,903,571.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,177.28. This trade represents a 43.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $298,241.30. Following the sale, the director owned 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,582.86. The trade was a 17.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $44.17 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $497.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

