GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Buys 5,993 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $181.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

Shares of PM stock opened at $160.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.43 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

