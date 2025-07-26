Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $113.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 11.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $113,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,117,000 after acquiring an additional 901,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,506,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,193,000 after acquiring an additional 174,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $180.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.03 and a 200-day moving average of $172.36. The company has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

