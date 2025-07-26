Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $27.92 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

