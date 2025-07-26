Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,190,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 270,795 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. Cerus Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $265.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 34.81% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

