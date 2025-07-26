GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $2.05 Million Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Samsara by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 65,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Samsara by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after buying an additional 178,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,978,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,555,000 after buying an additional 863,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter worth about $273,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $6,332,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,240. The trade was a 67.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 399,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $16,491,744.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,712,406 shares of company stock worth $112,812,044. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

NYSE:IOT opened at $38.97 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Samsara’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

