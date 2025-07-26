Marietta Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 36.8% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuit by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 119,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,799,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 288,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,202,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total transaction of $1,362,748.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,890,685.82. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $785.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $755.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $655.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $790.60. The stock has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $785.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $800.55.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

