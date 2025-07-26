Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $533,000 Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

In other Labcorp news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.26, for a total value of $200,833.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $497,602.04. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.36, for a total transaction of $452,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,879.84. This trade represents a 45.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,714 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $264.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.53. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.38 and a twelve month high of $283.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.29%.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

