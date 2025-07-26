Royce & Associates LP Has $8.85 Million Holdings in Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 762,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $323.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Varex Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

