5,718 Shares in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 288.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 52.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 293.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.