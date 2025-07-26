Royce & Associates LP Purchases 49,340 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.17% of Ardmore Shipping worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 545.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $414.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.02. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.04 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Corporation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.