Royce & Associates LP Purchases 49,340 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.17% of Ardmore Shipping worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 545.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ASC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.
Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $414.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.02. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $22.70.
Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.04 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Corporation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ardmore Shipping Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
See Also
