Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 131 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $430,674,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 655,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,498,000 after acquiring an additional 72,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $239,432,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $514.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $515.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $465.04.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

