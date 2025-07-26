Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 1,469 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,621 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.47 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

