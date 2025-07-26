Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 508 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $108.12 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.39 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 21.88%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransMedics Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $90,680.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,159.92. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $632,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,405.70. This trade represents a 63.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,418 shares of company stock worth $1,512,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.