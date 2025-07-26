Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Stake in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

ODD opened at $67.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 3.30. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46.

ODDITY Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ODDITY Tech from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on ODDITY Tech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ODDITY Tech from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

