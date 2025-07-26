TD Asset Management Inc Sells 125,667 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,592,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,667 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $264,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.