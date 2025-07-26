Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 137.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $231.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.82.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

