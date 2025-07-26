TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,514,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $392,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 27,378.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after buying an additional 9,776,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Tesla by 4,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after buying an additional 5,719,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 54.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,464,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,193,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of TSLA opened at $316.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.69, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.