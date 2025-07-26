Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,339,555,000 after purchasing an additional 726,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,336,000 after buying an additional 5,033,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CSX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,194,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,124,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,696,000 after acquiring an additional 707,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. CSX Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. TD Cowen upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

