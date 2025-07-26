Royce & Associates LP Sells 7,220 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.10% of MRC Global worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 359,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 15.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in MRC Global by 28.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 32,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -130.09 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.47%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

