Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 363,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Five9 by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,558,000 after buying an additional 105,265 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.05.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -320.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, President Andy Dignan sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $136,532.10. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 227,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,503.02. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 1,798 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $50,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 126,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,515.04. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,866 shares of company stock valued at $913,042. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

