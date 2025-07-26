Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,155 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.52% of Astrana Health worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Astrana Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Astrana Health by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Astrana Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

Shares of Astrana Health stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $63.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Astrana Health had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $620.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

