Royce & Associates LP Acquires 25,255 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,255 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,109 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1,046.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,889,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,495,000 after buying an additional 1,724,592 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 862.5% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,762,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,579,410 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,791,000 after buying an additional 224,339 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,055,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,155,000 after acquiring an additional 286,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $84.51 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $106.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 139.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. CL King began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIG

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.