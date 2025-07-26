Royce & Associates LP Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,833 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.17% of IBEX worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the first quarter worth $408,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in IBEX in the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IBEX during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 73,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W downgraded IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

In other IBEX news, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $434,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 198,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,411.68. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Joseph Inson sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $105,497.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,093.68. This represents a 17.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,910 shares of company stock worth $1,874,647 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.77.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

