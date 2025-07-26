SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 200.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,316 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in SiTime were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 27,559.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,915,000 after acquiring an additional 260,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 983,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,921,000 after purchasing an additional 97,062 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 421,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 89,632 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,654,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 385,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,664,000 after purchasing an additional 75,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 472,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,644,045. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total value of $201,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $20,401,593.84. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,818 shares of company stock worth $13,601,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SITM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SiTime from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $190.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 2.20. SiTime Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $268.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.46.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

