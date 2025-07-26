PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PACS Group were worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PACS Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PACS Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PACS Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PACS Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PACS Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PACS opened at $11.70 on Friday. PACS Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

