Royce & Associates LP Buys 34,127 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,127 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.31% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 689.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 111.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,156.84. The trade was a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STRL shares. Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $268.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $269.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

