Royce & Associates LP Buys 33,640 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,640 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in V2X were worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in V2X by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V2X by 4,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of V2X by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of V2X during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V2X news, SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo sold 4,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $177,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,059.67. The trade was a 20.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V2X Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of V2X stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. V2X had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on V2X in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of V2X from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

V2X Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

