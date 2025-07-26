Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,190 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.20% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 93,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.57. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

