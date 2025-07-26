DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,041 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.65% of DNOW worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNOW by 122.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in DNOW by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in DNOW by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW during the first quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $15.13 on Friday. DNOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.17 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

