1,472 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Acquired by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,469,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 591.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,704,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,461.7% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $204.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $161.43 and a one year high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

