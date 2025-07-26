Brookwood Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYBI. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,414,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 74,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period.

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Price Performance

HYBI stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF has a twelve month low of $46.95 and a twelve month high of $52.65.

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Increases Dividend

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3643 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. This is an increase from NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

The NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (HYBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in US bonds via ETFs and using S&P 500 put options for tax-efficient monthly income. The fund seeks to balance investments in high-yield and investment-grade securities, aiming for total return.

