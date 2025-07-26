Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,112,000 after buying an additional 82,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,489,000 after acquiring an additional 430,589 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2,302.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,839 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,023,000 after acquiring an additional 155,347 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 381,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Stock Up 3.3%

PRIM opened at $92.92 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.28. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $79.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Primoris Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,160,550.00. Following the sale, the director owned 102,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,480.97. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Primoris Services

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.