Brookwood Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,957 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 194.5% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in American International Group by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in American International Group by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.81. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.67%.

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

