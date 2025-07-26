Brookwood Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Wall Street Zen cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius Research raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $83,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,110. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,431.50. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,934 shares of company stock worth $1,187,826 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of -130.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

