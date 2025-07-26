Analyzing Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) & Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Adecoagro has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Adecoagro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Adecoagro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecoagro 3.97% 11.60% 5.15% Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 10.10% 4.42% 1.92%

Dividends

This table compares Adecoagro and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Adecoagro pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Adecoagro pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Adecoagro has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adecoagro and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecoagro 2 1 0 0 1.33 Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Adecoagro presently has a consensus price target of $10.07, indicating a potential upside of 6.58%. Given Adecoagro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Adecoagro is more favorable than Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adecoagro and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adecoagro $1.52 billion 0.62 $92.34 million $0.62 15.23 Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $1.43 billion 0.49 $156.92 million $1.15 9.88

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adecoagro. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adecoagro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adecoagro beats Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It also plants, harvests, processes, and markets rice; and produces and sells raw milk, UHT, cheese, and powder milk. In addition, the company engages in the cultivating and transforming of sugarcane into ethanol, sugar, and electricity. Further, it is involved in the identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and the realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments. It is also involved in the management, development, and ownership of shopping malls, office buildings, and hotels; sale of grain derivatives, such as flour and oil; production and sale of crops, such as soybean, sugarcane, wheat, corn, oilseed, and sunflower, as well as sorghum and peanuts; and breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and supermarkets. In addition, it leases its farms to third parties for agriculture, cattle breeding, and seed production; and offers agricultural services. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

