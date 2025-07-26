Brookwood Investment Group LLC Invests $322,000 in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,108,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,085,000 after acquiring an additional 498,531 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 435,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,242,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,291,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TFC opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

