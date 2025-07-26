Brookwood Investment Group LLC Invests $341,000 in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the first quarter worth about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 22.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Everest Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 31.1% during the first quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

