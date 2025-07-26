Brookwood Investment Group LLC Takes $345,000 Position in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Putnam BDC Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Putnam BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 37,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PBDC opened at $34.66 on Friday. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

