Brookwood Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 16,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 31,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 67,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE PAA opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.68. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

