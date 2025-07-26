Brookwood Investment Group LLC Invests $354,000 in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,745,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 142,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 95,115 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,283,000. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Global Value ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Value ETF Stock Performance

GVAL opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $241.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.76. Cambria Global Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.

Cambria Global Value ETF Profile

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.