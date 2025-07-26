Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 615.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $61.35.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

