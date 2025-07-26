One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.35. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

