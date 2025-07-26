Lifeworks Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 7,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 12,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DUK opened at $119.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

